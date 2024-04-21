Advertisement

In a significant development that has garnered widespread attention in the cricketing world, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has lauded Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma for his recent comments advocating the resumption of bilateral Test series between India and Pakistan. Afridi's appreciation comes in response to Rohit Sharma's candid remarks during a recent episode of the ‘Club Prairie Fire’ podcast, where he expressed his keenness for more regular cricketing contests between the arch-rivals.

Shahid Afridi lauds Rohit Sharma for his bold comment

During the podcast, when questioned by former cricketer Michael Vaughan about his interest in playing a Test series against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma's response was unambiguous and enthusiastic. He expressed his desire for the resumption of cricket between both the nations.

"I totally believe that. They are a good team. Superb bowling lineup. So I think it will be a good contest, especially if you play in overseas conditions, that will be awesome," Rohit Sharma had remarked. He further highlighted the longstanding gap in bilateral Test matches between the two nations, expressing his desire to see a regular series and emphasizing the fact that both teams frequently face off in ICC tournaments.

Reacting to Rohit Sharma's comments, Shahid Afridi expressed his appreciation and support for the current Indian captain's stance on the resumption of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan. Shahid Afridi lauded Rohit Sharma's positive outlook towards the game and his emphasis on focusing purely on cricket, transcending political or other non-cricketing factors that have often overshadowed the sport.

"Bilkul bahut acha jawab hai, hona bhi yahi chahiye (very good answer, the series should happen). A positive statement from an Indian captain. He is also an ambassador of India. We have always said that the relationship between Pakistan and India.....sports, especially cricket, has played an important role in it. We used to go to India and play cricket there. These things build relationships....padosi hai, padosiyon ka haq hota hai relationship jitna behtar ho utna acha hai (We are neighbours. It's neighbours' right to have a good relationship)," Shahid Afridi said on the Pakistan news channel, Samaa TV.

India and Pakistan will next play against each other in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. A cricket match between India and Pakistan is always considered a blockbuster event. Thousands of fans from both countries are expected to flock to the stadium in New York, United States where the match is slated to be held on June 9 this year.

