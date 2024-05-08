Advertisement

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, renowned for his extensive career in international cricket spanning over 15 years with notable achievements across formats, has found himself embroiled in controversy following an altercation with a fan seeking a selfie. This is not the first time Shakib Al Hasan has found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Shakib Al Hasan assaults a fan seeking a selfie

Despite his esteemed status as the world's number two all-rounder in ODIs and third in Tests, a recent incident has tarnished his reputation. Video footage from a Dhaka Premier League match captured Shakib engaged in a physical confrontation with a fan who approached him for a selfie before the toss.

The incident occurred moments before a game between Shakib Al Hasan's team, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, and Prime Bank Cricket Club. Allegedly, Shakib became agitated by the persistent requests for selfies, resulting in him grabbing the fan by the neck. Although he attempted to slap the fan, he refrained from doing so. Nevertheless, the footage of the altercation has since gone viral, drawing widespread criticism.

Shakib al Hasan 🇧🇩🏏 went to beat a fan who tried to take a selfie 🤳



Your thoughts on this 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/k0uVppVjQw — Fourth Umpire (@UmpireFourth)

This incident has brought Shakib Al Hasan under scrutiny, overshadowing his contributions to Bangladesh cricket and raising questions about his conduct both on and off the field.

Shakib Al Hasan may next be seen in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Bangladesh have not announced their 15-member squad as of yet but Shakib Al Hasan is expected to find a spot in the team.