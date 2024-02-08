Advertisement

Team India secured a big win over Afghanistan, courtesy of Shivam Dube's masterclass display in Mohali at the IS Bindra Stadium. While captain Rohit Sharma failed to make an impact after he got dismissed by a run-out, Dube took charge as Rinku Singh backed him to reach the target set by the visiting team. The Men in Blue defeated the Afghans by six wickets in the first T20I match. The star all-rounder opened up on receiving praise from his squad mates and also opened up on his conversation with captain Rohit Sharma.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

Shivam Dube hit a knock of 60* runs off 40 balls

Afghanistan gave a target of 158 runs

India beat Afghanistan by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series

Also Read: ‘He is such a big legend...' - Shivam Dube excels as finisher, inspired by MS Dhoni in IND vs AFG

Advertisement

Shivam Dube opens up on competing in freezing conditions, interaction with Rohit Sharma

Speaking after the win, Shivam Dube celebrated his half-century as a unique one because it was his first time playing for the Indian squad in a long time. The all-round player also discussed the chilly playing circumstances, adding that after a few balls, he accepted the cold, stopped worrying about it, and concentrated on enjoying the game. He also opened up about what Rohit Sharma said to him after the match. In a video shared by BCCI, Dube said:

Advertisement

'He told me only one thing that keep playing this way, be positive in your game. We know you can score from anywhere and win us the game from anywhere."

Acing the chase 😎

Conversations with Captain @ImRo45 👌

Message for a special bunch 🤗



Hear from the all-rounder & Player of the Match of the #INDvAFG T20I opener - @IamShivamDube 👌👌 - By @ameyatilak



WATCH 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/edEH8H3O5f — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2024

After receiving the Player of the Match trophy, Dube revealed that the Team India captain said that he did a really well job, and that they will chat in order to improve in the upcoming games.

Also Read: ‘He was pushed into that…'-R Ashwin defends Riyan Parag against unjustified criticism

Advertisement

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube emerged as the player of the match for his solid 60* run knock. Dube also picked up a wicket while bowling, which helped the hosts to take a 1-0 lead in the series.