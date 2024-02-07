Updated January 26th, 2024 at 13:42 IST
Shoaib Malik's BPL contract terminated over Match-Fixing suspicion after 3 no-balls in over- Report
Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik's BPL contract was terminated by Fortune Barishal amid match-fixing accusations after 3 consecutive no-balls in match.
Aryan Suraj Chadha
- Sports
- 1 min read
Shoaib Malik | Image:fancode/x
Amidst charges of match-fixing, Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik's contract was terminated by Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League, marking a noteworthy moment. The ruling was made in response to Malik's three no-balls in one over while representing Fortune Barishal against the Khulna Tigers, which raised questions about possible match-fixing.
3 things you need to know
- Shoaib Malik's contract has been terminated by Fortune Barishal
- Malik is accused of match-fixing
- He threw 3 no-balls in a single-over against a match with Khulna Tigers, which raised eyebrows
(This is a breaking copy and will be updated)
Published January 26th, 2024 at 13:03 IST
