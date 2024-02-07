English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

Shoaib Malik's BPL contract terminated over Match-Fixing suspicion after 3 no-balls in over- Report

Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik's BPL contract was terminated by Fortune Barishal amid match-fixing accusations after 3 consecutive no-balls in match.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
shoaib malik
Shoaib Malik | Image:fancode/x
Amidst charges of match-fixing, Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik's contract was terminated by Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League, marking a noteworthy moment. The ruling was made in response to Malik's three no-balls in one over while representing Fortune Barishal against the Khulna Tigers, which raised questions about possible match-fixing.

3 things you need to know 

  • Shoaib Malik's contract has been terminated by Fortune Barishal 
  • Malik is accused of match-fixing 
  • He threw 3 no-balls in a single-over against a match with Khulna Tigers, which raised eyebrows

(This is a breaking copy and will be updated)

Published January 26th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

