Amidst charges of match-fixing, Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik's contract was terminated by Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League, marking a noteworthy moment. The ruling was made in response to Malik's three no-balls in one over while representing Fortune Barishal against the Khulna Tigers, which raised questions about possible match-fixing.

3 things you need to know

Shoaib Malik's contract has been terminated by Fortune Barishal

Malik is accused of match-fixing

He threw 3 no-balls in a single-over against a match with Khulna Tigers, which raised eyebrows

(This is a breaking copy and will be updated)