The Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will compete in the major leagues' inaugural IPL 2024 match. There's even more reason to be enthusiastic about Hardik Pandya's return to face his former team, since Sunday will be his first game as captain of the Mumbai Indians after taking over for Rohit Sharma. The game will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. It is predicted to be a closely contested fight with almost equal chances of winning for both teams. Prior to this battle, MI may need to consider a lot of critical factors.

After missing MI’s team bonding session, Rohit Sharma decides to train individually missing the practice match

Rohit Sharma chose to focus on his personalised training programme rather than participate in the intra-squad match organised by the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the IPL 2024. This routine focuses on simulated net sessions, weight training, mobility exercises, and conditioning workouts to improve his performance.

According to a media release and reported by Sportskeeda, the Mumbai Indians held an intra-squad practice match before travelling to Ahmedabad for their IPL 2024 season opening against the Gujarat Titans. During this practice, the players gathered to get instructions from head coach Mark Boucher.

With the completion of this practice match, MI's pre-season camp looks to be over. The squad is currently prepared to go to Ahmedabad, where they will play against the Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday evening.

Furthermore, it should be noted that Rohit Sharma did not attend the Mumbai Indians' team-building exercise in Alibaug. While most MI players and support personnel went to Alibaug for a short holiday to improve team bonds, Sharma was seen attending a commercial event instead.

How did Rohit Sharma perform in the IPL 2023?

Rohit Sharma is still a key member of the Mumbai Indians team even after being replaced by Hardik Pandya as the captain. If MI chooses to keep him as one of their openers for the next campaign, it would not be shocking.

With two half-centuries to his credit and an average of just 20.75 across 16 matches, Sharma's IPL 2023 performance with the bat fell short of his usual high standards.

But after the IPL season, he showed off his skills with a few outstanding innings for Team India. During the Bengaluru Twenty20 International against Afghanistan and the most recent home ICC World Test Championship series against England, the right-handed batsman was in outstanding form.