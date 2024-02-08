English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

'Should have finished earlier': Shivam Dube conveys critique post-successive 50s, shares MSD advice

Team India's star all-rounder Shivam Dube has opened up on his innings against Afghanistan and also revealed the advice MSD gave him during IPL.

Pavitra Shome
Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube hits a shot during the IND vs AFG 2nd T20I match | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Shivam Dube has had a fantastic outing against Afghanistan in the T20I series. The star all-rounder put up insane knocks and was responsible for uplifting Team India in their time of need. With two back-to-back half-centuries, Dube can be deemed a reliable all-rounder, given that his performance remains productive. He had another superb day in Indore after firing off 63* off 32 balls. Dube is making a case in the selectors' minds and has managed to pull off an incredible comeback. 

3 things you need to know

  • Shivam Dube hit two half-centuries in two matches against Afghanistan
  • Axar Patel won the POTM in the second match
  • India won the 2nd T20I match against Afghanistan by six wickets  

Also Read: Man detained for breaching security and hugging Virat Kohli during T20 match

Shivam Dube analyzes his performance against AFG, also reveals Dhoni's advice 

Shivam Dube had a stellar day on the field and was instrumental in helping the team win the second ODI match. Rohit Sharma faltered yet again after getting dismissed for a duck, while Virat Kohli delivered 29 runs. After the win over the visitors, Dube opened up on his performance. While he revealed that Skipper Rohit Sharma was happy with his performance, the all-round player expressed his displeasure that they ought to have concluded sooner, considering how they played. In the post-match presentation, Dube said:

"I think the skipper is really happy with my performance. We both (Jaiswal and him) are stroke players. He was batting really well. We had a plan that both will be going, so let's finish the match as soon as possible. There wasn't any target [to finish], but we've finished on time! There are many things I have worked on. It's not about skill [only]... being focused on every ball is important. I am working on mybowling as well. Last match was good; this match wasn't on my bowling side. But T20 is like that."

Shivam Dube undergoes training ahead of the 2nd T20I match | Image; PTI


Also Read: Players walking the talk, India ticking all boxes, feels Rohit

Dube also revealed the advice MS Dhoni gave him in a chat with broadcaster JioCinema. "When I was with CSK, he (MS Dhoni) told me that I had the capability to bat well. But he told me to be smart. So, I focussed on my limitations and what I could do well," the All-Rounder said. 

Team India has successfully clinched the series with two back-to-back wins and have picked a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. They will now compete in the final match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

