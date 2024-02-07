English
Shubman Gill helps India set England 399-run target to win 2nd Test

All-rounders Axar Patel (45) and Ravichandran Ashwin (29) pitched in with handy knocks before India were bowled out for 255 in their second innings.

Press Trust Of India
Shubman Gill scored a fine century to help India set a 399-run target for England to win on day three of the second Test here on Sunday.

Gill returned to form, scoring a timely 104 off 147 deliveries.

All-rounders Axar Patel (45) and Ravichandran Ashwin (29) pitched in with handy knocks before India were bowled out for 255 in their second innings.

Gill and Axar stitched an 89-run partnership before Ashwin hit two fours and a six to help India swell their lead.

Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley picked up four wickets for the visitors, who lead the five match series 1-0.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 396 all out England 1st innings: 253 all out India 2nd innings: 255 all out in 78.3 overs (Shubman Gill 104, Axar Patel 45; Tom Hartley 4/77, Rehan Ahmed 3/88). 

