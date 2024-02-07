English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

BIG COMMENT/ Mohammed Siraj's fiery WARNING to England: 'If they try to play Bazball in Indian conditions...'

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj expresses confidence in the fast completion of the Test match in Hyderabad, unaffected by England's batting strategies in India.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj | Image:X.com
India and England will play their first of five Test matches from January 25–29 in Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. With Joe Root and Ben Stokes for England and key players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for India slated to start, both teams have strong squads. The finest batsman in India, Virat Kohli, will miss the first two Test matches against England due to "personal reasons." RCB star Rajat Patidar is anticipated to replace him, according to many sources. 

3 things you need to know 

  • First Test of India vs England will be played on January 25, 2024 
  • Virat Kohli will miss the first 2 Tests 
  • Ben Stokes is set to lead England against India

Mohammed Siraj made a huge statement ahead of the 1st Test match against England 

Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj is confident that England's Bazball approach, which has experienced tremendous success in the Test format, will be ineffective in Tests played in India. In an interview with JioCinema, Siraj indicated that if the Ben Stokes-led side chooses the Bazball tactic in Indian conditions, the Test matches will most likely be completed inside two days. According to Siraj, the specific obstacles given by Indian circumstances may not fit with the capabilities of the Bazball tactic, resulting in an advantage for the hosts and perhaps faster match results. Mohammed Siraj said: 

“If they try to play Bazball in Indian conditions then think the match is likely to end in 1.5-2 days. It is not easy here to hit every ball. The ball turns sometimes, sometimes it stays straight. If they play Bazball here then it is good for us because the match will end quickly”,

Mohammed Siraj could not sleep the night before his Test debut 

Mohammed Siraj has revealed details of his 2020 Test debut in Australia, including his difficulty getting some sleep the night before the match. The Indian bowler confessed that the buildup to his Test debut kept him awake, with a great desire to get on the pitch and bowl. This frank disclosure gives an insight into the emotional and nerve-racking moments that players, including seasoned ones like Siraj, go through before reaching key milestones in their cricket careers. He added: 

“I slept only 1-2 hours. I took sleeping tablet as well but couldn’t sleep. I just wanted the ball in my hand”,

IND updated squad for the first 2 Tests against ENG

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

