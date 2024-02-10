'SLIGHTLY LAZY...': Ex-IND cricketer critiques Rohit Sharma's batting approach in the IND vs ENG

Advertisement

India defeated England by 106 runs in the second Test of the series, bringing the total tally to 1-1. The match, played from February 2nd to 5th, saw India record a dominant first innings total of 396, with Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant 209 leading the way. Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding effort, with six wickets for 45 runs, proved essential. England answered with 253 in the first innings. In the second innings, India scored 255 while England scored 292 to set a goal of 399. Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his great performances. The Indian squad will be in action for the third Test, which begins on February 15, 2024, at Rajkot.

Aakash Chopra made a huge statement about Rohit Sharma’s Vizag performance

Aakash Chopra has offered his thoughts on Rohit Sharma's performance in India's upcoming Test series against England. While Chopra does not feel Rohit is dropping his batting, he acknowledges that the Indian skipper has had some disappointing dismissals in the opening two matches.

The current five-match series is 1-1, with England winning the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs, followed by India's comeback with a 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam. Rohit has struggled, scoring only 90 runs in four innings with a poor average of 22.50.

Chopra was asked about Rohit Sharma's batting approach during a YouTube video conversation. He shared his thoughts, implying that, while Rohit may not be purposefully diverting his focus, he should improve his performance in order to contribute more effectively to the team's success. Aakash Chopra said:

"I won't say he is not concentrating on his batting because it's not his first series as a captain. He has captained earlier as well and has done well also as a captain. "However, let's be honest the way he has gotten out, some shots were avoidable, like in the first match, the shot he played against Jack Leach after jumping down the track was ordinary. After that, in the first innings in Vizag, the shot he played against Shoaib Bashir was slightly lazy,"

Chopra highlighted particular examples of Rohit's dismissals throughout the present Test series. He singled out a delivery from James Anderson in the second innings in Visakhapatnam, calling it as a magnificent ball that resulted to Rohit's loss. Chopra also highlighted that Rohit got stuck in front of the wickets during the second innings in Hyderabad.

Despite his potential, Rohit has struggled to make an impression in the series, failing to score a fifty in any of the games thus far. His greatest score, 39 runs, came during India's failed chase in Hyderabad. He added:

“You knew there was a fielder present there. Jimmy Anderson bowled a good ball in the second innings. In the second innings in Hyderabad as well, the ball pitched and came in, and hit his pads,” “However, the truth is that it's absolutely necessary for Rohit Sharma to come in form if India have to win this series. It is not optional, he has to come in form.” "The opposition bowling is looking slightly weak to you but they are punching above their weight. However, if Rohit Sharma bats one full day, he will make it evident how ordinary the England bowling standard, especially the spin bowling, is. He is that good," Chopra said.