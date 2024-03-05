Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Smriti Mandhana hopes Delhi matches Bengaluru’s ‘crowd energy’ for WPL leg

The Bengaluru leg, comprising of 11 matches, concluded with RCB defeating UP Warriorz by 23 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday night.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana ahead of WPL 2024
Smriti Mandhana | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday said she is looking forward to seeing how the crowd in the national capital embraces the Women’s Premier League, after playing in front of a packed stadium in Bengaluru during the tournament’s first leg.

The second season of the WPL is being held at two venues. The Bengaluru leg, comprising of 11 matches, concluded with RCB defeating UP Warriorz by 23 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday night. The caravan now rolls to New Delhi from Tuesday.

Advertisement

The fans in Bengaluru not only turned up in large numbers for RCB's matches but also for the other teams.

''We'll see if the Delhi crowd can match the energy of the Bangalore crowd. We have seen men's cricket here, I had come in 2016 to watch a match and the crowd was similar and the atmosphere was like this. The way people have supported me has been great to see,'' Mandhana told Jio Cinema.

Advertisement

Mandhana said looking at the reception in the first leg of WPL got and the massive turnouts at the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai which hosted the league last year, it seems that ''women's cricket is winning''.

''As a women's cricketer, at that moment, I think women's cricket has won. I am saying this not just about Smriti Mandhana or RCB, I feel like women's cricket is winning.'' ''Last year, Mumbai had a good turnout. Bangalore was crazy, especially for our matches. It was great watching people come and support not just the home team but also the others (teams)." 

Advertisement

''They call RCB the most loyal fanbase. We saw it this time. We couldn't even step out in Bangalore for the last 15 days — it's that good. It's a win for women's cricket and the entire fraternity,'' Mandhana added. Mandhana also heaped praise on her opening partner Sabbhineni Meghana, whose 164 runs in five games at a strike rate of 120.58 places her second after the RCB skipper in the list of highest run-getters this season.

Mandhana said she cannot take the credit alone in Meghana's success. "I can't take any credit; the way she has come back is amazing. I discussed this with her after the auction and told her that I had full faith in her, after what she had done on the domestic circuit," she said.

Advertisement

''I had a similar season, so what could I even say? I just had this conversation with her that, 'I know your strengths; your strength is that you can hit a six any day. Other than that, whatever is not your strength, just leave that to me'. She's working very hard and I can see that," Mandhana added.


 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

an hour ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

an hour ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

4 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

18 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. GM, Magna, and Wipro launch automotive software marketplace

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

    Tech 18 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: 4 Held For Cheating Financial Analyst of Rs 29 Lakh

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. INCREDIBLE CONINCIDENCE in India for Jonny Bairstow will SHOCK you

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo