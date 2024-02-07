English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

'Something I would never forget': Shubman Gill travels back in time after winning big at BCCI Awards

Team India's top-order batter Shubman Gill recollects one of his most treasured memories after winning the Polly Umrigar Award at the BCCI Awards in Hyderabad.

Pavitra Shome
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill celebrates during a match (left) and Gill positing with the Polly Umrigar Award | Image:AP / Instagram/@shubmangill
Shubman Gill turned a lot of heads in the year 2022-2023 with his impeccable performance with the Men in Blue. The star India opener has been touted as the future of Indian Cricket and has been a crucial part of the squad. The rising star's efforts have been lauded recently at the BCCI Awards, as he won a prestigious award for his performance in Men's International cricket. Gill recently shared his thoughts after winning an achievement over social media.

3 Things you need to know

  • Shubman Gill was one of the top performers for Team India in 2022-23
  • Gill was instrumental in the ODI World Cup for the Men in Blue
  • Gill was recently presented with an award at the BCCI-hosted Naman Awards 

Shubman Gill takes a trip in memory lane after winning the Polly Umrigar Award 

Team India top-order batter and rising sensation Shubman Gill received the Polly Umrigar award at the BCCI-hosted Naman Awards in Hyderabad. The award is presented to the cricketer for the Best International Cricketer in the Men's category for the Year 2022-2023. After receiving the award, the 24-year-old Shubman Gill travels back in time to remember a nostalgic moment at the award ceremony when he saw Virat Kohli winning the prestigious award. He expressed how this feat will drive him to improve. On Instagram, Gill wrote: 

"So much nostalgia, from coming here when I was 14 and meeting my idols and legends for the first time. Watching Virat bhai win cricketer of the year was something I would never forget. Pure motivation for me to go a step further and give everything for my country this year."

In 2022-23, Gill scored 1325 runs in 25 matches, including a career-high 208 runs against New Zealand in an ODI. Gill is yet to bounce back from his ongoing slump after coming off the ODI World Cup 2023.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

