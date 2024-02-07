Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:41 IST
'Something I would never forget': Shubman Gill travels back in time after winning big at BCCI Awards
Team India's top-order batter Shubman Gill recollects one of his most treasured memories after winning the Polly Umrigar Award at the BCCI Awards in Hyderabad.
Shubman Gill turned a lot of heads in the year 2022-2023 with his impeccable performance with the Men in Blue. The star India opener has been touted as the future of Indian Cricket and has been a crucial part of the squad. The rising star's efforts have been lauded recently at the BCCI Awards, as he won a prestigious award for his performance in Men's International cricket. Gill recently shared his thoughts after winning an achievement over social media.
Shubman Gill takes a trip in memory lane after winning the Polly Umrigar Award
Team India top-order batter and rising sensation Shubman Gill received the Polly Umrigar award at the BCCI-hosted Naman Awards in Hyderabad. The award is presented to the cricketer for the Best International Cricketer in the Men's category for the Year 2022-2023. After receiving the award, the 24-year-old Shubman Gill travels back in time to remember a nostalgic moment at the award ceremony when he saw Virat Kohli winning the prestigious award. He expressed how this feat will drive him to improve. On Instagram, Gill wrote:
"So much nostalgia, from coming here when I was 14 and meeting my idols and legends for the first time. Watching Virat bhai win cricketer of the year was something I would never forget. Pure motivation for me to go a step further and give everything for my country this year."
In 2022-23, Gill scored 1325 runs in 25 matches, including a career-high 208 runs against New Zealand in an ODI. Gill is yet to bounce back from his ongoing slump after coming off the ODI World Cup 2023.
