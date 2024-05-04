Advertisement

As the cricketing world gears up for the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2024, former Indian cricketer and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has weighed in on the tournament's potential frontrunners. Most teams have announced their squads for the marquee ICC event, which is slated to be held in the USA and West Indies from June 2 to 29.

Sourav Ganguly picks his favourites for T20 World Cup 2024

Sourav Ganguly expressed his belief that India and Australia are poised to dominate the competition, drawing parallels to their formidable performances in the 50-over World Cup last year.

Sourav Ganguly's remarks came during the Trophy unveiling ceremony of the Bengal Pro T20 League, where he highlighted the strengths of both India and Australia in the T20 format. With India slated to commence their group stage matches in the USA, facing off against Ireland on June 5, Ganguly emphasized the significance of a strong start for the teams.

"India and Australia the two best teams of the tournament. I'm sure they will do the same thing in the USA and the West Indies," Sourav Ganguly asserted, reflecting on their prowess in T20 cricket.

Sourav Ganguly's endorsement of India's prospects in the T20 World Cup 2024 resonates with the confidence surrounding the Indian squad. Praising the composition of the team, Ganguly commended the depth of talent and the abundance of match-winners within the Indian ranks.

"It's a fabulous squad, they are all match winners. All 15 are good enough to be selected, I'm sure Rohit (Sharma) and Rahul (Dravid) will pick the best," Ganguly remarked.

The BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the side, while Hardik Pandya has been appointed his deputy. Rahul Dravid will travel as the head coach of the side. India are slated to play their opening match against Ireland on June 5.