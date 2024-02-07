Advertisement

If there's a Test match, a controversy often comes sniffing around it. One such incident took place in Hyderabad, where India is facing England on day one of the first Test match of the five-match series. A disputable DRS call took place over Joe Root, for which the Team went upstairs. But the glitch, which was widely visible on the screen, became the subject of a minor dispute between two legendary cricketers, Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen.

3 things you need to know

England won the toss and chose to bat first in the opening Test match

Indian spin bowling proved to be dominant against England's bazball approach

A DRS call turned out to be controversial, and two former cricketers extensively debated it.

Joe Root Survives after DRS falters, Gavaskar & Pietersen quarrel over malfunction

Team India unleashed themselves after they struck England when they took two crucial wickets and did not let the openers settle on the pitch. But when Joe Root tried to hit a weep off Jadeja's ball, it hit his pads. The bowler requested captain Rohit Sharma to go for the DRS. The review took a lot of time to show up on the big screen as players on the pitch waited for it to show up.

The ultra edge showed a spike when ball tracking eventually emerged. However, the spike existed before the ball got close to Root's bat. The problems persisted as the ball approached Root's bat and struck his pad with the spike at its highest point. Root's bat felt like there was space between it and the ball, but as it passed the bat, there was an obvious gap. Third umpire Marais Erasmus asked the on-field official to change his decision to not out.

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri, while on commentary, said that Root was lucky enough to get away with it. "I think he got away with one. The spike came even before the ball reached his bat,"

But Kevin Pitersen countered by saying, "Ravi Shastri fairly animated in the commentary feeling Root was out but I think it was inconclusive."

The Indian bowling line-up limited England to 246 runs as their first innings ended. Team India will now enter to bat at Day 1 in Hyderabad.