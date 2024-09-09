sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Sri Lanka STUN England! Win By 8 Wickets To Register Only Their Fourth Test Victory On English Soil

Published 21:41 IST, September 9th 2024

Sri Lanka STUN England! Win By 8 Wickets To Register Only Their Fourth Test Victory On English Soil

England won the series 2-1 but missed out on a second clean sweep of its international summer, having defeated the West Indies 3-0 in July. They lost the third and final test against Sri Lanka by 8 wickets.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sri Lanka beat England
Sri Lanka beat England | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:41 IST, September 9th 2024