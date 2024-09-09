Published 21:41 IST, September 9th 2024
Sri Lanka STUN England! Win By 8 Wickets To Register Only Their Fourth Test Victory On English Soil
England won the series 2-1 but missed out on a second clean sweep of its international summer, having defeated the West Indies 3-0 in July. They lost the third and final test against Sri Lanka by 8 wickets.
Sri Lanka beat England | Image: AP
