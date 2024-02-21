Advertisement

A spicy competition is all set to take place in Dambulla as hosts Sri Lanka are set to clash against the visiting Afghanistan in the third T20I match. With the first and second match ending in a nail-biting finish, Sri Lanka reigned supreme. The Afghans will be looking for a consolation win in the third T20I as they have thus far failed to secure even a single victory in the ongoing series, which comprised of one Test, three ODIs, and as many T20Is.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I Match Live Streaming: All broadcast, streaming & other details you need to know

When will the SL vs AFG 3rd T20I Match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Match will take place on Wednesday, February 21, and will take place from 07:00 PM onwards.

Where will the SL vs AFG 3rd T20I Match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Match will be hosted at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live telecast in India via the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming via the SonyLiv & Fancode app and website.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live telecast in UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live telecast via TNT Sports. The match will take place at 02:30 PM BST.

How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live telecast in SL?

Fans in SL can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live telecast via Ten Cricket, Siyatha TV, and the official YouTube channel for Sri Lanka Cricket. The match will take place at 07:00 PM

How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live telecast in AFG?

Fans in the US can watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Telecast via Ariana TVN, RTA Sports at 06:00 PM

SL vs AFG 3rd T20I: Full Squad

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando

Afghanistan Full: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Qais Ahmad