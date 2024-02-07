Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 17:22 IST

WATCH Sri Lanka and Afghanistan players-coaches scramble away as A MONITOR LIZARD enters field

In the 47th over of the SL vs AFG Test match on Day 2, a monitor lizard crawled onto the field from the boundary ropes distracting the fielder.

Republic Sports Desk
A Monitor lizard enters SL vs AFG Test match
A Monitor lizard enters SL vs AFG Test match | Image:Sony
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan one-off Test match was stopped midway at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo due to the most bizarre reason. A monitor lizard entered the field of play and the match had to be temporarily halted due to the reason. 

In the 47th over of the SL vs AFG Test match on Day 2, the reptile crawled onto the field from the boundary ropes. The fielder was distracted by the proceedings as the umpire decided to halt play. 

Advertisement

SL vs AFG Test match: Sri Lanka in cruise control

Earlier, Dimuth Karunaratne scored his 35th test half-century but Afghanistan's bowlers picked up three important wickets to keep Sri Lanka in check at 177-3 at lunch on the second day of the one-off test. Sri Lanka have managed get the score past 250 with Dinesh Chandimal completing his half-century. Earlierin the day, Seamer Naveed Zadran had Madushka (37) caught at leg slip by Noor Ali Zadran adding just one run to his overnight score, to have Sri Lanka at 93-1.

Sri Lanka resumed on Saturday at 80 without loss in reply to Afghanistan's first innings of 198 all out, with Karunaratne batting on 42 with Nishan Madushka on 36, at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Advertisement

Kusal Mendis (10) then gifted a catch to deep square leg from a bouncer by seamer Nijat Masood (1-29).

Karunaratne made 77 off 72 deliveries including 12 boundaries before being caught by Ibrahim Zadran off leg spin bowler Qais Ahmed (1-32).

Advertisement

Angelo Mathews (29 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (15 not out) then added a steady 29-run stand to see the hosts safely to lunch and trailing Afghanistan by 21 runs.

Afghanistan was bowled out for 198 in its first innings on the opening day Friday with Rahmat Shah top scoring with 91 runs.

Advertisement

This is the first test match between the two countries since Afghanistan was admitted as a test playing nation in 2018.

(with AP inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World19 minutes ago

  2. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News24 minutes ago

  4. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement