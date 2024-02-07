Advertisement

Sri Lanka clinched the 1st T20I against Zimbabwe by 3 wickets. Then it was the turn of Zimbabwe to beat Sri Lanka in the SL vs ZIM 2nd T20I. Sri Lanka needed to defend 20 runs in the last over but it was Zimbabwe who managed to hit Angelo Matthews for the score. Now with the series tied one apiece, everything depends on the final match at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Here's everything you need to know regarding live streaming, stadium details, time, date and more of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match taking place in Colombo.

3 things you need to know

Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets in the 1st T20I

Zimbabwe stunned Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I

With the series tied 1-1, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will look to seal the series in SL vs ZIM 3rd T20I

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer confirms that India team management told him to play Ranji

Advertisement

When will the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I be played?

The 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will take place on January 18, Thursday.

Advertisement

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I be played?

The R Premadasa Stadium will host the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

When does the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I start?

The 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will commence at 7 p.m. IST on Thursday.

Advertisement

How can we watch the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe live telecast in India?

The match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe live streaming in India?

The match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be televised live in India on the SonyLIV app and website.

Advertisement

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe live streaming in Sri Lanka?

The match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be broadcast on Ten Cricket (Dialog) and SLT (IPTV) in Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

How to watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka live streaming in Africa?

The match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be broadcast on SuperSport (TV and Digital) in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Advertisement

Also Read: Romario Shepherd takes one-handed blinder in SA20 game

How to watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka live streaming in the UK and the USA?

The match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be broadcast on TNT (TV and Digital) in the UK and there is no broadcast in the USA.

What are Zimbabwe's and Sri Lanka's complete squads for the 2nd T20I?

Sri Lanka Full Squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Janith Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka (subject to fitness), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya

Zimbabwe Full Squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.