Updated January 11th, 2024 at 11:18 IST

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: How to watch the 3rd ODI match in India, SL & ZIM?

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be in action against each other in the 3rd ODI match of the series. Catch all live streaming and broadcast details here.

Pavitra Shome
Janith Liyanage
Janith Liyanage in action | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka will feature the 3rd ODI match happening between both teams. Sri Lanka won the second match, but the first match ended in a tie due to persistent rain storms that stopped play. Both teams haven't won a game in a long time. However, Sri Lanka won the second ODI and gained confidence. Expect a fascinating match as Zimbabwe seeks a draw and hosts Sri Lanka targets a sweeping victory.

3 things you need to know 

  • Kusal Mendis will lead the Sri Lankan squad against Zimbabwe 
  • Joylord Gumbie will lead the Zimbabwean squad against Sri Lanka
  • The first ODI match ended in no result due to rain while SL won the 2nd match

Also Read: MS Dhoni is back! Thala returns to action at the training nets ahead of the IPL 2024 season - WATCH

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Streaming: All Details you need to know

When will the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Match take place? 

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Match will take place on Thursday, January 11th 2024, at 02:00 PM. The toss will take place at 01:30 PM.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Match take place? 

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Match will be hosted at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Match in India?

Fans in Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Match live on the Sony Sports Network. (Channels: Sony Ten 5, Sony Ten 5 HD)

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Match via SonyLiv.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik joins the visiting England Lions coaching team as batting consultant for IND series

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Match in SL?

Fans in the SL can watch the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Match via Ten Cricket (Dialog) and SLT (IPTV), as well as TV 1.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Match in ZIM?

Fans in the ZIM can watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Match via SuperSport TV

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Match: Full 

Sri Lanka ODI Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Avishka Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe ODI Squad: Joylord Gumbie (wk), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Milton Shumba, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Tony Munyonga, Tapiwa Mufudza, Ryan Burl 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 11:18 IST

