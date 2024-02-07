Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Sunil Gavaskar abruptly leaves IND vs ENG commentary panel, flies back for unfortunate reason

Sunil Gavaskar headed to Kanpur to be with his wife, Marshneil Gavaskar, and their family during this difficult time. He was doing commentary in Visakhapatnam.

Vishal Tiwari
Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
On Friday, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had to leave Visakhapatnam for Kanpur after an unfortunate incident in his family. Gavaskar, who was in Vizag for commentary duties during the second Test between India and England, flew back home on the first day of the Test match.

3 things you need to know

  • Sunil Gavaskar has played 125 Tests and 108 ODI matches for India
  • He was the first batsman in the world to score 10,000 Test runs
  • Gavaskar played his last match for India in 1987 

Also Read: 'Crowd started to chant 'Dhoni Dhoni'. Under stress, I couldn't breathe': Cricketer recalls incident

Sunil Gavaskar leaves commentary midway to go to Kanpur

Sunil Gavaskar headed to Kanpur to be with his wife, Marshneil Gavaskar, and their family during this difficult time. According to reports, Gavaskar's mother-in-law passed away on Friday afternoon. Gavaskar abruptly left for Kanpur upon receiving the news of his mother-in-law's demise.  

It is worth noting that in 2022, Sunil Gavaskar lost his mother to age-related issues. Meena Gavaskar, who played a significant role in shaping the Indian maestro's life, passed away at the age of 95. Notably, Gavaskar was on commentary duty in Dhaka for an India vs Bangladesh Test when his mother passed away in December 2022.

As far as the second Test match is concerned, India posted 336/6 in 93 runs on Day 1 thanks to a brilliant century from Yashasvi Jaiswal. The 22-year-old finished the day with an unbeaten score of 179 runs. He will resume batting for India on Day 2 alongside Ravichandran Ashwin. 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 21:08 IST

