Advertisement

The Umpire's call has often landed under criticism for being a contentious rule that impacts the teams in action. The latest scenario witnessed in the ongoing India vs England Test series was the Zak Crawley dismissal at the Rajkot Test. Ben Stokes was critical of the moment and slammed the umpire's call. A similar situation happened in the ongoing match when Team India appealed, and the DRS deemed it as the Umpire's call. Sunil Gavaskar took a dig at the Englishmen who were critical of the Umpire's call in the preceding match.

Also Read: India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live Score and Updates

Advertisement

Ravi Shastri's jibe over Ben Stokes' DRS criticism

Umpire Kumar Dharmsena judged Ben Duckett not out in the ninth over of the IND versus ENG Test match, despite a strong appeal by Ravindra Jadeja and Team India. When DRS was requested, the review revealed that the ball hit Duckett outside the line of the off-stump, but the ball-tracking system revealed that at least some of it hit him in line before clipping the bails. The umpire's decision stayed, as the decision landed in the favour of England. Ravi Shastri, who was in commentary duties in the Ranchi Test, hit out a dig over the critics, especially Ben Stokes, who was critical of it in the previous Test match.

Advertisement

"Have a look at this. This is the umpire's call. All those who are saying the umpire's call should be done away with, on replay (on this instance), the ball was hitting the stumps, which meant, Duckett 'goodbye'. In case, the umpire's call is done away with and the ball is hitting the stumps, it will be given out. This is Test cricket, most matches will finish in 2-and-half-days," Gavaskar said.

England's Ben Stokes walks back after losing his wicket in the 4th IND vs ENG Test Match in Ranchi | Image: BCCI

Also Read: 'WHAT'S GOING ON?': Ben Stokes lambasts Umpire's Call, wants it SCRAPPED over Zak Crawley dismissal

Advertisement

England captain Ben Stokes disputed the Umpire's Call for the disputed Zak Crawley dismissal via lbw from Jasprit Bumrah's ball in the Rajkot Test. After the game, he revealed his and coach Brendon McCullum's interaction with the match referee about Crawley's wicket. He was informed that the projection that was generated was wrong.

Not just Stokes, but former India captain Virat Kohli had spoken out against the umpire's decision during an away Test series in South Africa a few years back. He was captured on the stump mic voicing his dissatisfaction with the review decisions.