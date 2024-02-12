Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

'Slight copy of MS Dhoni': Sunil Gavaskar wants KKR to include THIS youngster in IPL 2024 playing XI

Sunil Gavaskar believes that the youngster is a slight copy of Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni in terms of his batting.

Vishal Tiwari
Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar stunned by Maxwell's shot | Image:Star Sports
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sunil Gavaskar has voiced his preference for Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be included in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) playing XI for the IPL 2024 season. It is anticipated that Mitchell Starc, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine will occupy three of the four overseas slots in the Knight Riders' starting lineup. Gurbaz is poised to vie with Jason Roy for the one remaining overseas position in the team.

Sunil Gavaskar backs Rahmanullah Gurbaz to play in IPL 2024

During a discussion on Star Sports, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar compared Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, backing the Afghan youngster to play in IPL 2024.

"I have liked Gurbaz's batting a lot based on whatever I have seen. He is extremely aggressive, and his batting is like a slight copy of MS Dhoni, and that is why I probably like it," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"When the World Cup ended, after that, the job he did, he gave money to the people sleeping on the footpath. For doing that, he has to definitely be in the team for me," Gavaskar added.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was seen donating money to the poor after the conclusion of IPL 2023. On his way to the airport, Gurbaz gave away cash to people sleeping on the footpath.

Gurbaz's performance in IPL 2023 was modest, as he accumulated 227 runs at an average of 20.64 in 11 innings. Despite registering only two half-centuries, Gurbaz's standout performance came against the Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens, where he showcased his aggressive style with an impressive 81-run knock off just 39 deliveries.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

