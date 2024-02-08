English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Move over SUPERMAN, Aiden Markram takes BIRDMAN catch, leaves SA20 spectators and teammates shocked

South Africa's legendary cricketer Aiden Markram's incredible mid-air catch in the SA20 leaves spectators in awe with its superhuman-like execution.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Aiden Markram takes a stunning catch during Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants
Aiden Markram takes a stunning catch during Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants | Image:SA20/Jio Cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Sunrisers Eastern Cape emerged victorious, defeating Durban's Super Giants by 51 runs in the Play-off T20 match at Newlands Cricket Ground. Sunrisers Eastern Cape posted a competitive total of 157/8 with Dawid Malan leading the charge with a composed 63 off 45 balls. Their bowlers then delivered a commendable performance, with Ottniel Baartman named Player of the Match for his 4-wicket haul. Durban's Super Giants faltered, managing only 106 in 19.3 overs, resulting in a convincing win for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.  

Aiden Markram takes a stunning catch during Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants 

On February 6, during a recent SA20 match, Aiden Markram, the captain of Sunrisers Eastern Cape, showed off his athleticism by dismissing JJ Smuts of the Super Giants of Durban with a spectacular one-handed grab at mid-on.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Sunrisers amassed a respectable 157 runs in the allotted 20 overs. With a brilliant 63 runs off 45 balls, Dawid Malan spearheaded the attack. Markram (30 off 23) and Jordan Hermann (21 off 19) also made significant contributions. Bowler Keshav Maharaj of the Super Giants of Durban stood out, taking two wickets for thirty runs in his four overs.

Having lost both of their openers, Tony de Zorzi and Matthew Breetzke, cheaply, Durban's chase got off to a rough start. In the fourth over, Smuts went to the game to stabilise the innings at 13-2, but he was caught brilliantly by  Markram.

Ottniel Baartman forced Smuts to try a strong shot over mid-on with a short ball bowled outside off. Spectators were in amazement at Markram's agility as he leaped with an extended right hand, gripping the ball high while falling backward.

Even with Wiaan Mulder forming partnerships with Heinrich Klaasen and Quinton de Kock, Durban's Super Giants could not keep up with Marco Jansen and Baartman's bowling attack. Together, they took four wickets, limiting Durban to just 106 runs and giving SEC a commanding 51-run victory.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape's victory put them ahead of the league stage standings with 33 points from 10 games, guaranteeing them a spot in the tournament final, which takes place in Cape Town on February 10. In addition, Markram's outstanding catch during the game exemplified the exhilarating and deft essence of cricket.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

