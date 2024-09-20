sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:52 IST, September 20th 2024

Surrey wins English County Championship cricket title for third straight year

Surrey became the first team to win three straight English County Championship cricket titles since the 1960s when closest challenger Somerset fell to defeat on Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
