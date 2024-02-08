Advertisement

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 will go down in the history books as Indian captain, Rohit Sharma's 150th T20I of his career. On the occasion, Sharma received congratulatory messages from different members of the cricket fraternity, and when it comes to the cricket world, his teammate Suryakumar Yadav led the charge on social media.

Rohit Sharma completes 150 T20Is

The match is being played at the Holkar Stadium, Indore

The match is being played at the Holkar Stadium, Indore

On Sunday, January 14, 2024. Rohit Sharma scripted an incredible feat. The Indian batter becomes the first player in the history of cricket to play 150 T20Is. Sharma made his debut in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, and during the phase from then to now, he has developed into a force to reckon with in the format. He has so far scored 3853 runs and has 4 centuries to his name.

With the ongoing Afghanistan series, Rohit Sharma has returned to the T20I mix. Thus, with a return to the international space of the shortest format of the game, he is expected to lead India in the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Suryakumar Yadav hails Rohit Sharma as the GOAT

To highlight Rohit Sharma's achievement of getting to 150 T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram and left a story for the India skipper. Along with the graphic highlighting Rohit Sharma, Sky left a GOAT (Greatest of All Time) symbol on the story. Here's what Suryakumar Yadav posted.

While Suryakumar Yadav is the No.1 T20I batter according to ICC rankings, he isn't featuring in the T20 series against Afghanistan owing to the injury suffered during the South Africa tour. Though he is not with the team the sense of teamsmanship is there with him