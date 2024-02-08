Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

Suryakumar Yadav hails Rohit Sharma as 'GOAT' after the Indian captain completes exceptional feat

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I, which is being played at the Holkar Stadium, will go down in history books as Rohit Sharma's 150th T20I.

Prateek Arya
Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav
Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 will go down in the history books as Indian captain, Rohit Sharma's 150th T20I of his career. On the occasion, Sharma received congratulatory messages from different members of the cricket fraternity, and when it comes to the cricket world, his teammate Suryakumar Yadav led the charge on social media.  

3 things you need to know

  • Rohit Sharma completes 150 T20Is
  • The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I turned out to be Rohit's 150th T20I
  • The match is being played at the Holkar Stadium, Indore

Also Read | Rishabh Pant updates fan about his recovery process - WATCH

Rohit Sharma completes 150 T20Is

On Sunday, January 14, 2024. Rohit Sharma scripted an incredible feat. The Indian batter becomes the first player in the history of cricket to play 150 T20Is. Sharma made his debut in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, and during the phase from then to now, he has developed into a force to reckon with in the format. He has so far scored 3853 runs and has 4 centuries to his name.

With the ongoing Afghanistan series, Rohit Sharma has returned to the T20I mix. Thus, with a return to the international space of the shortest format of the game, he is expected to lead India in the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Also Read | When cricket meets tennis: Kohli and Novak's mutual admiration club

Suryakumar Yadav hails Rohit Sharma as the GOAT

To highlight Rohit Sharma's achievement of getting to 150 T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram and left a story for the India skipper. Along with the graphic highlighting Rohit Sharma, Sky left a GOAT (Greatest of All Time) symbol on the story. Here's what Suryakumar Yadav posted.

While Suryakumar Yadav is the No.1 T20I batter according to ICC rankings, he isn't featuring in the T20 series against Afghanistan owing to the injury suffered during the South Africa tour. Though he is not with the team the sense of teamsmanship is there with him 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

