Updated January 18th, 2024 at 11:35 IST

Suryakumar Yadav undergoes surgery in Munich, star-India batter in a race to 'be back very soon'

World's number one T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav has shared a new update after undergoing a surgical procedure while in Munich, Germany.

Pavitra Shome
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav after his surgery in Munich, Germany | Image: X@surya_14kumar
  • 2 min read
Suryakumar Yadav, who has been off action after sustaining an ankle injury in the India tour of South Africa, has offered a big update on his health. The right-handed batter was ruled out of the Afghanistan series due to a grade-II ankle tear, which led to Rohit Sharma leading Team India in the T20Is. Surya has undergone surgery to address a sports-related medical injury, and his availability in the IPL 2024 and T20 World Cup remains questionable.

3 things you need to know

  • Suryakumar Yadav led Team India in the T20Is against South Africa
  •  SKY sustained an ankle injury during the final match of the series
  • The India-South Africa T20I series ended in a draw

Also Read: ‘Dravid & I are concerned’-Rohit Sharma's explosive revelation on T20 World Cup roster after AFG win

Suryakumar Yadav shares new update, set to be off-action for a while 

Suryakumar Yadav, the World's number-one T20I batter, has shared a new update on his health. SKY underwent surgery, which is said to be a sports hernia procedure. The right-handed batter had already taken up the medical procedure for his ankle tear. Surya had his surgery in Munich, Germany and shared an update on X (Formerly Twitter).

'Surgery done

'I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon,' said the World's number one T20I batter,' SKY tweeted.

Also Read: RECORD ALERT! India now feature in shortest completed Test & longest T20I in history, both in Jan 24

Will Surya's latest surgery hinder his return to IPL?

Suryakumar Yadav taking up surgery could keep him off competitive action for at least a month. The star-India batter may have to report to the NCA for his assessment on whether he is fit to return. Despite the concern, SKY is said to return ahead or during the IPL season and join the Mumbai Indians.

His performance in the IPL will make his case for a position in the T20 World Cup squad. Even though it may look like a long shot, the BCCI selectors could be willing to take it, given that he is the number one batter in T20Is. Any further development on his return is subject to witness.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 11:35 IST

