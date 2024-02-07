Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC unveils new stadium renders for the venue of IND vs PAK match in New York

The ICC has revealed new renders of the developing Nassau County International Cricket Stadium which will feature the India vs PAK match in the T20 World Cup.

Pavitra Shome
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium renders for the T20 World Cup | Image: ICC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
T20 World Cup 2024: The ICC is all set to host the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies. For the first time, a major ICC event is taking place in the US, a place where the game of cricket is still growing among the American audience. A certain amount of the US population are known cricket enthusiasts as they belong to other countries where the game is popular. The ICC's attempt to bring a tournament to the States is a big move. Ahead of the matches, a colossal announcement was made. 

3 things you need to know

  • The T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by USA and West Indies
  • In the US, three venues have been selected for the T20 World Cup.
  • A temporary stadium will be developed for the T20 WC in New York. 

Also Read: 2 innings, 2 balls, 0 runs in one T20 match, HOW is that possible: Sanju Samson's biggest nightmare

ICC reveals renders for Nassau County Stadium ahead of T20 WC, project under development

The International Cricket Council has revealed fresh renders for the developing Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, situated at the Eisenhower Park in New York. The development of a new modular stadium, the first of its sort for cricket, is now underway and is projected to be ready in three months. The 34,000-seat stadium will offer a variety of seating options, including premium and general admission, VIP, and hospitality suites. It will also feature a party deck and cabanas.

Image: ICC

As per ICC, the grandstands which are shown in the images above will be repurposed in the Nassau County Stadium. The stands were previously used for the Formula One Las Vegas GP and will be used again. The venue will also feature a dedicated fan zone, food and beverage outlets, and state-of-the-art media and broadcast areas.

Image: ICC

Also Read: 'He has to be part of T20 World Cup': Ex-IND player's stern message to BCCI, Dravid & Rohit on Rinku

The design firm behind the enormous project is well-known for producing some of the most prominent stadiums worldwide, such as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host eight matches at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, including the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match on June 9.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

