T20 World Cup 2024: The ICC is all set to host the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies. For the first time, a major ICC event is taking place in the US, a place where the game of cricket is still growing among the American audience. A certain amount of the US population are known cricket enthusiasts as they belong to other countries where the game is popular. The ICC's attempt to bring a tournament to the States is a big move. Ahead of the matches, a colossal announcement was made.

ICC reveals renders for Nassau County Stadium ahead of T20 WC, project under development

The International Cricket Council has revealed fresh renders for the developing Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, situated at the Eisenhower Park in New York. The development of a new modular stadium, the first of its sort for cricket, is now underway and is projected to be ready in three months. The 34,000-seat stadium will offer a variety of seating options, including premium and general admission, VIP, and hospitality suites. It will also feature a party deck and cabanas.

Image: ICC

As per ICC, the grandstands which are shown in the images above will be repurposed in the Nassau County Stadium. The stands were previously used for the Formula One Las Vegas GP and will be used again. The venue will also feature a dedicated fan zone, food and beverage outlets, and state-of-the-art media and broadcast areas.

Image: ICC

The design firm behind the enormous project is well-known for producing some of the most prominent stadiums worldwide, such as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host eight matches at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, including the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match on June 9.