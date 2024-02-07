Advertisement

The England cricket team surprised everyone when they decided to head to Abu Dhabi after the completion of the second IND vs ENG Test match. England are flew back to Abu Dhabi before the third Test begins on February 15. Abu Dhabi was England's pre-season base where they held an extensive practice session before coming to India. Ben Stokes-led side will return to India on February 12 and reach Rajkot on the same day ahead of the third India vs England Test beginning on February 15.

Why is England going to Abu Dhabi before IND vs ENG 3rd Test?

England Test coach Brendon McCullum explained the reasons behind going to Abu Dhabi in between the series and said that it will be a different "camp" to the one ahead of the tour.

"There will not be a whole lot of training. The boys have worked incredibly hard in Abu Dhabi keeping in mind they all came here with a lot of cricket under their belts as well.

Advertisement

"We have had plenty of training days, two varying Test matches, and this is an opportunity to step away from the heat of the battle.

ALSO READ | 'INDIAN CRICKET is SO BLESSED': EX-SA captain Graeme Smith mighty impressed with 2 Indian youngsters

Advertisement

"I was talking to Rahul Dravid and he mentioned all his boys are shooting home as well. Home for us is a little way away, so we chose Abu Dhabi, and we are going to enjoy the families. Then when we get to Rajkot, we drop the shoulder and go hard." On his key batter Joe Root, who struggles in the first two Tests, McCullum said, "He's a world-class player and as good as any player England has ever seen. His method (in the final innings of second Test), whilst people will look to the dismissal, look at the method of his option and he was trying to get the field back so he could milk them.

"It is the bravery you have to take at times, and sometimes you get out doing it, but that's just the way the game rolls. There is no doubt from our point of view in that approach.

Advertisement

"There are three Tests left, still an opportunity to score a whole (lot) of runs."