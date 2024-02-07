English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 07:28 IST

Team India could miss out on it's talisman in Rajkot! Star speedster may be rested in 3rd Test match

Team India will make their way to Rajkot to face England in the third Test match but will miss out on their star player from their second Test match in Vizag.

Pavitra Shome
Team India
Team India players celebrate after taking a wicket | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Team India rebounded from an upset in the first Test match as they sealed a thumping win against England in Visakhapatnam. The Indian bowling line-up was lethal as they sealed the deal after dismissing the English line-up and not letting them reach the target. Jasprit Bumrah was instrumental in the Men in Blue's win over the Three Lions, and now, all roads lead to Saurashtra for the third Test match between both teams. But ahead of the match-up, the host team could miss out on their star pacer  

3 Things you need to know

  • Team India lost the opening Test match against England in Hyderabad
  • India won the second match against England by 106 runs
  • The Third Test match will take place in Rajkot

Team India could miss out on Jasprit Bumrah at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot 

India and England will now square off at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat, for the third Test match, and there is anticipation to witness star batter Virat Kohli in action. However, the Men in Blue may not have their star of the second Test match, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, in action.

As per reports from Crizbuzz, The national selectors have spoken with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about benching the ace speedster, believing that some downtime will enable him to be refreshed for the final two matches of the series. The selectors will look into other candidates who can fill Bumrah's slot.

If Bumrah is benched, Mohammed Siraj could be on his way back to the team. The right-arm pacer was off the Playing XI in Vishakapatnam, but he could have his moment in Rajkot.

After the Rajkot match, the Final two games between the two powerhouses will be hosted in Ranchi and Dharamshala, respectively. 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 07:26 IST

