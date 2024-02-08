English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Mohali's winter freezes Team India: Rohit Sharma and Co. fight the cold wave before IND vs AFG T20I

Team India is donning jackets, gloves and caps as they undergo training and endure the cold weather in Mohali ahead of the 1st match against Afghanistan.

Pavitra Shome
Team India fight the cold in Mohali before IND vs AFG T20I
Team India fight the cold in Mohali before IND vs AFG T20I | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

IND vs AFG: The Indian Cricket Team has arrived in Mohali, Punjab, to compete in the first T20I match against Afghanistan. With the cold breeze taking over North India, a chilling wave of cold breeze has taken over the area, and both teams have to play against each other in such conditions. Ahead of the match, Team India undertakes training in the chilling conditions as the players talk about training in the cold weather. 

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Team India will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series
  • India will face AFG in Mohali (Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar) for the first match
  • The 1st match will mark the return of Rohit Sharma in the T20I format  

Also Read: India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Weather, Pitch Report, Dream11, Fantasy Tips and Predicted XI

Advertisement

Team India undertakes training in the cold wave of Mohali - WATCH  

The BCCI shared a new video on X (Formerly Twitter) to share the behind-the-scenes of the Indian Cricket Team taking up some training ahead of their match against Afghanistan. The temperature was at 12 degrees, but it felt like six. The clip featured Arshdeep Singh sarcastically mentioning he is feeling hot in this weather. Shubman Gill is also feeling the chills, and so is Rinku Singh, who is coming off playing domestic cricket in the Ranji Trophy and scored 92 runs against Kerala. Most of the team is seen rubbing their hands. Players like Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube, and more also gave their take on the cold weather. 

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘That's the vision of Rohit Sharma &...’- Ex-Cricketer tips Tilak Varma for key role in AFG series

Advertisement

Today's match in Mohali will feature Rohit Sharma back in T20I action. However, Virat Kohli will miss the first match due to personal reasons, as Coach Rahul Dravid mentioned in the pre-match press conference.

India's T20I squad for AFG series: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement