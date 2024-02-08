Advertisement

IND vs AFG: The Indian Cricket Team has arrived in Mohali, Punjab, to compete in the first T20I match against Afghanistan. With the cold breeze taking over North India, a chilling wave of cold breeze has taken over the area, and both teams have to play against each other in such conditions. Ahead of the match, Team India undertakes training in the chilling conditions as the players talk about training in the cold weather.

3 things you need to know

Team India will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series

India will face AFG in Mohali (Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar) for the first match

The 1st match will mark the return of Rohit Sharma in the T20I format

Team India undertakes training in the cold wave of Mohali - WATCH

The BCCI shared a new video on X (Formerly Twitter) to share the behind-the-scenes of the Indian Cricket Team taking up some training ahead of their match against Afghanistan. The temperature was at 12 degrees, but it felt like six. The clip featured Arshdeep Singh sarcastically mentioning he is feeling hot in this weather. Shubman Gill is also feeling the chills, and so is Rinku Singh, who is coming off playing domestic cricket in the Ranji Trophy and scored 92 runs against Kerala. Most of the team is seen rubbing their hands. Players like Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube, and more also gave their take on the cold weather.

Jacket 🧥 ON

Warmers ON

Gloves 🧤 ON #TeamIndia have a funny take on their "chilling" ❄️🥶 training session in Mohali. #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/rWeodTeDr2 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2024

Today's match in Mohali will feature Rohit Sharma back in T20I action. However, Virat Kohli will miss the first match due to personal reasons, as Coach Rahul Dravid mentioned in the pre-match press conference.

India's T20I squad for AFG series: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar