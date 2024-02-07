Advertisement

Team India suffered a huge setback after their defeat to England in the 1st Test as two star players have been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Vizag. BCCI have confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul are out of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test in Vizag, starting February 02, 2024 due to injuries.

“Mr. Ravindra Jadeja and Mr. KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second IDFC First Bank Test against England in Vizag, starting February 02, 2024. Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo,” BCCI said in a statement.

The selection committee also informed that Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar have been added to India's squad for the 2nd Test.

“Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1, 2024 in Ahmedabad. Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required,” BCCI's statement concluded.

The Men's Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India's squad.#INDvENG https://t.co/xgxI8NsxpV — BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2024

India's updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.