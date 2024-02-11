Advertisement

At the end of the second Test, India was anticipated to gain even more momentum with the announcement that Virat Kohli would be joining the squad for the remainder of the series. However, the joy would only last a short while, as Kohli is even set to miss the rest of the series against England, as confirmed by the BCCI on Saturday. It should be noted that Kohli had personal reasons for missing the first two Test matches.

Also Read: India vs Australia U-19 World Cup final: Dream11 fantasy tips and more

Advertisement

AB de Villiers provides ‌fresh apology to Virat Kohli and his family for the blunder

Former South African captain AB de Villiers apologised profusely on his live YouTube show the day after retracting a prior comment he had made on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's supposed second kid. De Villiers apologised profusely for his error and asked supporters to be considerate of the former Indian captain and his spouse's privacy.

Advertisement

There was a lot of talk about the couple's second kid when Kohli missed the first two Tests of the current five-Test series against England. Fans were expecting the 35-year-old, but his name did not show up when the BCCI revealed the team for the last three Tests on Saturday, February 10.

In an official statement released on Saturday, the BCCI said:

Advertisement

“Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli’s decision.”

Also Read: Sunrisers Eastern Cape claim 2024 SA20 title with historic 89-Run final

Advertisement

Meanwhile, De Villiers conveyed his sorrow for spreading rumours about Anushka and Kohli without any concrete proof and emphasised his want to see the veteran batsman play again soon. Speaking on his channel on YouTube, he said:

“My friend Virat Kohli is still not available. I cry out to everybody to give him the privacy that he deserves. Family comes first. No one knows what exactly is going on. I am asking all of us to respect that. I did bit of a blunder in my previous show and I apologise to the Kohli family for that. Just not nice.” "I shared information that was not confirmed at all so. I am begging everyone out there to respect him and his family and his private time. Hopefully, we will see Virat back, happy and scoring runs. Like he always does."