Updated February 7th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

THE BUMRAH EFFECT: Young English cricketers now imitating Jasprit Bumrah's action- WATCH

The world is beginning to make a note of Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance. A video has emerged where a rookie could be seen copying the action of Jasprit Bumrah.

Prateek Arya
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah | Image:countychampionship/AP
The brilliance of Boom Boom Bumrah has started to make a sound in different parts of the world. Through a flurry of outstanding performances in the last 8 years, Jasprit Bumrah has garnered a special place among Indian cricket fans, and courtesy of that, there is no equivocal take on who is the poster boy of India's pace battery. Touched by the impact he has created over the years, the world has evidently started to ride on the success of Bumrah.

Also Read | ICC U-19 WC: Dhas and Saharan formulated Dhoni's approach in Semi Final

Jasprit Bumrah: An inspiration for the new crop

Jasprit Bumrah's unorthodox action was a subject of major contention when he first stepped inside the international space. Fast forward eight years, youngsters are emulating the same action in their cricketing journey. A clip on social media is making rounds where a rookie from England could be seen practicing the Bumrah way. The amateur copied the challenging action of Jasprit Bumrah but could not bring to the table the same line and length.

Here's the video shared by County Championship:

Also Read | Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah rips through England's batting in the second Test

After witnessing the heist in Hyderabad, Team India was counting on its big guns to fire on all cylinders in the second Test. Moreover, in the absence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja, it was primary for someone to step up, and Jasprit Bumrah came up-front with the onus. The pacer dismantled the England batting line-up just when it was threatening to make a mark. He snared away with 6 scalps and gave away just 45 runs in the first innings. Courtesy of a flawless performance from Bumrah, Team India attained the lead of 143 runs.

While he was effective and efficient in the 1st innings, the job was not just done. He came back to inflict three more dismissals in the match and finished with a total of 9 wickets. His performance was chosen was given the match-winning tag. As a result, he was adjudged with the Player of the Match award.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

