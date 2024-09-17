Published 21:42 IST, September 17th 2024

The more the better: Raina, Rayudu have their say on IPL retention

IPL stalwarts Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu want a higher player retention ahead of the 2025 IPL auction as an unchanged core allows teams to excel in the world's biggest T20 competition. The IPL had allowed the teams to retain up to four players in the last mega auction held in 2022.