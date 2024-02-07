Advertisement

The third T20I match between India and Afghanistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium had the fans hooked. The 3rd T20I had a couple of thrilling moments, including two super overs and a masterclass innings by Rohit Sharma. Rinku Singh emerged as an absolute banger of a finisher for Team India in International cricket, and the sky is the limit for the UP-based southpaw. After Team India's brilliance in the third T20I match, former International cricketer Mohammad Amir has heaped praise on a batter and compared his likes with an Indian Cricket legend.

Team India won the T20I series against Afghanistan with a 3-0 lead

Rohit Sharma delivered a ton in the third match and was dismissed on a duck in the first two games

The final T20I match had two super-overs that added interest among the fans

Indian southpaw batter receives praise from Mohammad Amir

Team India reached three T20I wins with ease as their roads lead to the ICC T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies. The BCCI selectors would have to examine thoroughly to form the best team for the T20 tournament. It looks like the team may not have concerns regarding their finisher batter, as Rinku Singh emerges as the ideal candidate to do so. Singh was instrumental in all three matches and was there till the end of the innings to secure a win. After his thunderous half-century in the 3rd T20I, the southpaw batter has received praise from a Pakistani cricketer. Former left-arm bowler Mohammad Amir has applauded Rinku and compares his likes with the legendary Yuvraj Singh.

The former Pakistani bowler took to X (Formerly Twitter) and paralleled Rinku Singh's likes with the Indian Cricket legend and touted him to be the next Yuvraj Singh. Amir tweeted,

rinku singh can be next yuvraj singh for india any thoughts 🤔🤔🤔?#india vs Afghanistan 🇦🇫 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 17, 2024

After coming off the T20I series against Afghanistan, Team India will face England in a five-match test series in their home conditions. The first match will take place on January 25th, 2024.