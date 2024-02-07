Advertisement

After ending Day 3 on a positive note at 67/1, England batters lost their way during the first session of Day 4. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel produced the trick for India and pushed the visitors into a spot of bother. While most of the wickets taken by the spin trio did not pose any doubt, the dismissal of Zak Crawley became a subject of discussion.

IND vs ENG: Zak Crawley's wicket: A subject of debate

The England opener was going strongly at 73, however, a huge LBW appeal from Kuldeep Yadav, which did not get corroboration from the on field umpire, became the reason for his departure. Unconvinced by the call of the umpire, Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, sent the decision upstairs, where enough evidence was found by the 3rd umpire to signal the on field official to overturn his decision. Hence, England's 5th wicket and perhaps the most vital wicket, that promulgated India's eventual victory, fell at the score of 194.

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes not happy with the DRS call

Following the conclusion of the match, England captain Ben Stokes expressed his disappointment with the technology. According to Stokes, Technology got it wrong.

“Technology in the game is obviously there. Everyone has an understanding of the reasons it can never be 100% which is why we have the umpire’s call. That’s why it’s in place. When it’s not 100% as everyone says, I don’t think it’s unfair for someone to say ‘I think the technology has got it wrong on this occasion’,” Stokes said after the 106-run loss.

“And that is my personal opinion. I will say that. But in a game full of ifs, buts and maybes, I am not going to say that the reason why we haven’t got the result we wanted. I’m just saying my personal opinion is that the technology has gone wrong on this occasion, and I think that’s fair to say.

“You can’t really do much with things that have been and gone. A decision has been made, and you can’t really overturn a decision that has been made. That is where I stand on that,” he said.

“A couple woke up this morning not feeling great, and when everyone had the same symptoms you know there is something going around. There’s a bit of a virus going round, it’s not an excuse for the result or anything, because it’s a game full of ifs, buts and maybes.

“Something that is not ideal. You obviously want everyone to be 100% and feeling great. But proud that the guys who were feeling under the weather didn’t shy away from anything they needed to do and gave it their best,” said Stokes.