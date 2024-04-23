Advertisement

With the T20 World Cup approaching soon, the selectors for the Board of Control for Cricket in India will begin brainstorming to build a team that can unleash havoc in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the US and the Caribbean. Several names have been popping up as potential candidates for the preliminary squad, which is expected to be announced soon. While it has been made official that Rohit Sharma will lead the side as the skipper, concerns surround Hardik Pandya's form at the moment. The star-all-rounder form in the IPL 2024 season is posing a lot of questions, and his status for the ICC tournament has been dicey. Amid the debate, former Team India cricketer Irfan Pathan has vented his displeasure upon Pandya's chances in the T20 CWC.

Also Read: IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after RR vs MI

Advertisement

Irfan Pathan fires shots at Hardik Pandya yet again, says his form is worrisome

Hardik Pandya's form in the IPL 2024 season hasn't been impressive, and it could have a direct impact on his chances in the flight for the T20 World Cup 2024. The MI skipper's presentation has been below average, with the franchise suffering to make it to the playoffs race. The fast-bowling all-rounder is a top choice when it comes to the limited-over format. But his performance has been shaky, which could impact his chances. Former Team India cricketer Irfan Pathan vented his displeasure, saying that Hardik's form is a worrisome aspect in terms of the big picture.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya’s hitting ability is going down. That’s a big worry on a larger picture. At the wankhede he is different but on pitches where there is little help is what is worrisome for him. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan)

"Hardik Pandya's hitting ability is going down. That's a big worry on a larger picture. At the Wankhede he is different but on pitches where there is little help is what is worrisome for him," Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Advertisement

Also Read: NZ star Devon Conway returns to CSK camp despite being replaced, to train with IPL team for T20 CWC

It is not the first time that Pathan has criticized Pandya. He previously raised his concern about him functioning as a death bowler.

Advertisement

If the past is any indication, it is undeniable that Hardik Pandya makes a difference in the team. he has emerged as a potent run-chaser, finisher and has also functioned well with the ball. While his latest form could be concerning, it is yet to be seen whether the selectors will consider him or not.