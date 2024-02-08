Advertisement

Saba Karim believes that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have solidified their spots in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad and that their selection won't be solely dependent on their performances in the upcoming IPL season. Karim also backed Suryakumar Yadav to play the marquee ICC event in June.

3 things you need to know

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in the West Indies and USA in June

India have not won an ICC trophy in the past 10 years

India will aim to end their ICC trophy-winning drought this year

Saba Karim makes audacious remark

After a 14-month break from the shortest format, Kohli and Rohit returned during the series against Afghanistan, but their performances varied. While Rohit Sharma faced back-to-back ducks in the first two matches, Virat Kohli contributed with a quick 29 in the Indore game.

Saba Karim asserted that Kohli, Rohit, and Suryakumar Yadav have already secured their spots for the T20 World Cup 2024, regardless of how their IPL campaigns unfold. In a conversation with JioCinema, Karim emphasized the assurance in the selection of these key players.

"There are three players and even if they don't have such a magnificent IPL. Still, they will continue to be part of the T20 set up over the others."

"At this point of time, they have are very strong claim. More or less, they have kind of confirmed their place. But I'm sure if they don't have a very, hopefully they should have a good IPL. But I'm just saying in case they don't have a good IPL, there may be some second thoughts into the minds of the selectors. But yes, the top three. As we have talked about Rohit, Virat and SKY, they have confirmed their place in the World Cup squad," said Karim.

Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant 121 runs in the third and final T20I to win the match for India. Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck in the match.