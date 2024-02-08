English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

'These videos are fake. It's disturbing to see': Sachin Tendulkar slams blatant misuse of technology

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar became a victim of the deepfake video scam as he called out a fake video of him promoting an application.

Republic Sports Desk
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

There has been a recent trend social media regarding deepfake videos involving celebrities. Videos have circulated on the internet and by the use of technology, celebrities' image is recreated to promote products or to circulate fake news. Recently, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar became a victim of the scam as he called out a fake video of him promoting an application.

“These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes,” Tendulkar said in a post on X.com.

Advertisement

In the video, Sachin's voice has been digitally altered over an old video to promote an app. Uninformed users might be scammed into thinking that Sachin is actually promoting the app and it is a dangerous trend that is becoming common on the internet. Sachin wasn't happy with the illegal use of him and correctly called out the deepfake video. Tendulkar also asked users to report apps like this.

Advertisement

Tendulkar to make his return to the field

Sachin Tendulkar, the owner of some of the formidable records, will once again pick his armor with which he has scored countless runs. January 18, 2024, is the date when Tendulkar will once again grace the game. He will play in the "One World One Family Cup" at Sai Krishna Cricket Stadium, Bangalore.

Advertisement

The One World One Family Cup will feature a contest between two teams led by former Team India teammates, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh. For those wondering, how to catch the match live? Update regarding that will be provided soon.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement