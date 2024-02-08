Advertisement

There has been a recent trend social media regarding deepfake videos involving celebrities. Videos have circulated on the internet and by the use of technology, celebrities' image is recreated to promote products or to circulate fake news. Recently, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar became a victim of the scam as he called out a fake video of him promoting an application.

“These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes,” Tendulkar said in a post on X.com.

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2024

In the video, Sachin's voice has been digitally altered over an old video to promote an app. Uninformed users might be scammed into thinking that Sachin is actually promoting the app and it is a dangerous trend that is becoming common on the internet. Sachin wasn't happy with the illegal use of him and correctly called out the deepfake video. Tendulkar also asked users to report apps like this.

Tendulkar to make his return to the field

Sachin Tendulkar, the owner of some of the formidable records, will once again pick his armor with which he has scored countless runs. January 18, 2024, is the date when Tendulkar will once again grace the game. He will play in the "One World One Family Cup" at Sai Krishna Cricket Stadium, Bangalore.

The One World One Family Cup will feature a contest between two teams led by former Team India teammates, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh. For those wondering, how to catch the match live? Update regarding that will be provided soon.