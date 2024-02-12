Advertisement

Australia clinched a vital match from the hands of West Indies when they squared off in a T20I match-up. But some bizarre scenes unfolded as the Windies were fighting back against Australia. The hosts were denied a wicket despite being successful in a run-out attempt that could have brought a Windies batter down. But situations did not fall in the favour of the Aussies and were urged to continue the game. Even though they won, they had the chance to end the game earlier.

A glaring mistake made by Australia on Sunday match-up against West Indies

During the third ball of the 18th over of the match-up, Windies batter Alzarri Joseph smacked the ball towards the cover and ran. Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh threw the ball towards Spencer Johnson, who knocked the bails off successfully before Joseph could enter. But before they could celebrate, umpire Gerard Abood had some bad news for them. He retrieved the bails, put them back in the stumps, and said that there was no appeal made for the same.

“Stop, stop, stop, hang on. Stop, there was no appeal,” Abood said to Marsh and his teammates as captured by the stump mic.

No appeal = no run out?



An unusual situation unfolded in Sunday night's T20 international #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/PKmBVKyTyF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 11, 2024

Tim David, who was at the deep point, argued that he made the appeal. “I appealed, Gerard I appealed, I promise you. This is a joke,” said David.

As boos were heard throughout the Adelaide Oval, umpire Abood said, “This is ridiculous.

“Guys, we’re getting into really poor territory. Get on with the game.”

Former Australian batter Michael Hussey, who was on commentary duties for the match, critiqued the situation. “It’s not a good look for young kids out there watching. You’ve got to accept the umpire’s decision and move on,” Hussey said on commentary.

Despite the obvious blunder by the Australians, the home team grabbed a dominating 2-0 lead in the three-match series, defeating the West Indies by 34 runs in Adelaide.