The Saurashtra Under-23 Cricketers have sparked quite a kerfuffle after they were caught in the possession of liquor in their cricket kits. The players were coming from Chandigarh after competing in a C. K. Nayudu Trophy match. The Secretary of the Saurashtra Cricket Association has opened up top the matter and has released a statement about it.

3 things you need to know

Saurashtra U-23 is competing in the C. K. Nayudu Trophy

The team is coming off a win over Chandigarh

The Saurashtra U-23 team were found in possession of liquor at the airport

Saurashtra Under-23 team under scanner from state Cricket Board after attempting to bring liquor into Gujarat

The Saurashtra Under-23 Cricket Team competed at the C. K. Nayudu Trophy match at the GMS Sec-26 Cricket Ground in Chandigarh, which they won by nine wickets. While returning to Rajkot, the customs department at the Chandigarh Airport checked their kits and seized 27 bottles of liquor and two units of beer. It is being reported that five players of the team bought those and stored them in their kits.

As the incident came to light, Secretary of Saurashtra Cricket Association Himanshu Shah expressed his disgrace, saying that the ethics committee will begin an investigation into it.

#WATCH | Rajkot, Gujarat: On liquor recovered from Saurashtra cricketers at Chandigarh Airport, Secretary of Saurashtra Cricket Association Himanshu Shah says, "...This alleged incident is unfortunate and intolerable. Ethics and disciplinary committee and the apex council will… pic.twitter.com/YdPYUSUf7b — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

"This alleged incident is unfortunate and intolerable. Ethics and disciplinary committee and the apex council will examine the incident in depth, and necessary disciplinary action will be taken," said Secretary Himanshu Shah said as per ANI.