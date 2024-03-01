Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 13:14 IST

'Tom Cruise who?': MS Dhoni arrives for Anant Ambani's wedding in Jamnagar, fans stunned by his look

Former Indian cricket team captain, MS Dhoni, arrives at Anant Ambani's wedding in Jamnagar, surprising fans with his stunning appearance and toned physique.

MS Dhoni arrives for Anant Ambani's wedding
MS Dhoni arrives for Anant Ambani's wedding | Image:Viral Bhayani
The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have garnered significant attention, attracting a star-studded guest list including eminent figures such as Rihanna, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bollywood personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and many others. The high-profile event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, anticipates appearances from renowned international and Indian guests, indicating the grandeur of the upcoming wedding. With celebrities spotted at airports and esteemed personalities in attendance, the festivities promise to be a lavish and unforgettable affair.

MS Dhoni is on his way to join the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Former Indian cricket team captain, MS Dhoni, made headlines as he was spotted with his wife Sakshi Dhoni en route to the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Dhoni and wife Sakshi were seen leaving Mumbai for Jamnagar, Gujarat, where they are set to attend the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple's presence adds to the high-profile guest list, reflecting the grandeur of the upcoming celebration.

 Sporting a burgundy-colored shirt paired with stylish black joggers, Dhoni looked impeccably fit, exuding a noticeably jacked physique. This sighting has further fueled anticipation for his leadership role in the upcoming IPL 2024, where he is set to lead the Chennai Super Kings. 

With his toned appearance and unwavering determination, Dhoni is poised to make a striking return to the cricketing arena. As a symbol of his enduring persona, it's expected that Dhoni will maintain his signature long hair, adding to the enigmatic aura that has come to define his presence both on and off the field. All eyes are on Dhoni as he gears up for this next chapter, signaling exciting prospects for cricket enthusiasts and fans worldwide. 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 13:04 IST

