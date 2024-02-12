English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Top-10 Teams who have seen U19 stars play international cricket; Where does India rank?

India's U19 stars often face stiff competition for spots in the senior team, given the country's vast talent pool and rigorous selection process.

Vishal Tiwari
Team India U19
Team India U19 huddle up ahead of the game | Image:X/@JayShah
In the dynamic world of cricket, the transition from under-19 cricket to the international arena marks a crucial milestone for budding talents. With the U19 World Cup acting as a launchpad for many promising players, the journey from youth to senior cricket is a testament to their skill and perseverance. As we delve into the statistics, we uncover the top 10 teams who have witnessed their U19 stars make strides onto the international stage.

Top-10 teams who have seen their U19 stars graduate to international cricket

Bangladesh leads the pack with an impressive 41% of their U19 talents transitioning to the international level, followed closely by Afghanistan at 38%. The West Indies, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka showcase the depth of their youth development programs, with percentages ranging from 36% to 33%. New Zealand and Ireland stand tall with 32% and 31% respectively, while England and India round off the top 10 with 28% and 27% respectively.

Despite India's slightly lower percentage compared to some of their counterparts, it's crucial to recognize the immense competition within the cricketing landscape. India's U19 system consistently churns out prodigious talents, with many making a significant impact on the global stage. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill are prime examples of U19 graduates who have not only excelled but also become linchpins of the Indian cricket team across formats.

India's U19 stars often face stiff competition for spots in the senior team, given the country's vast talent pool and rigorous selection process. However, their journey from the U19 ranks to representing India is a testament to their talent, dedication, and the robust structure of Indian cricket.

While India's 27% might seem relatively lower in comparison to some other nations, it's important to consider the quality of players emerging from the U19 setup. India's U19 graduates consistently showcase their prowess in domestic and franchise cricket, earning accolades and catching the attention of selectors with their performances.

  1. BANGLADESH - 41%
  2. AFGHANISTAN - 38%
  3. WEST INDIES - 36%
  4. ZIMBABWE - 34%
  5. PAKISTAN - 33%
  6. SRI LANKA - 33%
  7. NEW ZEALAND - 32%
  8. IRELAND - 31%
  9. ENGLAND - 28%
  10. INDIA - 27%
  11. AUSTRALIA - 20%
  12. SOUTH AFRICA - 18%
Published February 12th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

