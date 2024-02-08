Advertisement

Pakistan cricket and turmoil have always been an synonym for the past two decades. Despite always turning on a surprise in major tournaments from time to time, Pakistan cricket has always been involved in one controversy after another. Being a Pakistan coach is one of the toughest jobs in world cricket due to a circumstances sorrounding politics, player egos and mismanagement of the PCB.

Another Day, Another Pakistan Controversy

Now after the ouster of Mickey Arthur, Pakistan Cricket appointed former captain Mohammad Hafeez as the team director to steady the ship. After a poor tour of Australia, reports have emerged that the Pakistan players are disappointed with Hafeez for holding lengthy meetings and lectures during the PAK vs AUS series. Pakistani players are not liking the repetitive manner of the lengthy and often tiring meetings.

'He holds very long meetings and gives long lectures and some of the players get restless because the same things are repeated," the media report said.

Despite being a part of the changes made in the coaching and selection setup after the World Cup, recent reports suggest that some players are unhappy with the extended meetings led by Hafeez.

The discontent among players also extends to the perceived discrimination in granting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to participate in foreign leagues.

While some players like Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi were granted NOCs for the International League T20 in the Emirates, others faced delays when seeking permission for the Bangladesh Premier League, allegedly due to Hafeez's intervention.

Even foreign batting not happy with Hafeez's approach

Hafeez has been granted the authority by the PCB to decide on NOCs for players participating in foreign leagues. Social media has circulated videos and pictures of Hafeez providing coaching tips, including keeping skills to Azam Khan and batting and bowling advice to spinners, prompting questions about his extensive involvement in the team's coaching responsibilities.

The reports also suggest that even the foreign batting coach, Adam Hollioake, is unsettled by Hafeez's involvement in various aspects of the team's functioning. The discontent within the team raises questions about the distribution of coaching responsibilities and the impact on the players' morale during crucial tours.

(with PTI inputs)