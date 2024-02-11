Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

U19 CWC: Rohit Sharma shares humble message for India U19 squad ahead of summit clash vs AUS

Team India’s senior captain Rohit Sharma has shared a humble message for the U19 Indian Cricket Team as they compete in the U19 CWC final vs Australia.

Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma, Uday Saharan
Rohit Sharma (left) and Uday Saharan (right) | Image:AP / Instagram: @icc
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian squad, led by Uday Saharan, will face the Australian team, fresh off a successful campaign. This is a dream come true for India, as they are able to extract revenge on Australia for shattering the hearts of millions of Indian cricket fans in the ODI World Cup Final. The team will go to any length to win the championship when they face the powerful Australians. Before the match, Senior side captain Rohit Sharma sent a message to the Saharan-led side.

Also Read: India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma wishes the U19 India squad well ahead of the Finale against the Aussies

The Senior Men's National Team captain, Rohit Sharma, sent out a small yet precise message for the Under-19 Team India as they clash against Australia at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni, South Africa. 

Advertisement

While taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Rohit Sharma shared a three-worded message for the Under-19 Indian Cricket Team. On the platform, Rohit tweeted, 'Go well, boys!' ahead of the summit clash. 

Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen elected to bat against defending champions India in the final of the U-19 World Cup on Sunday. India, who are vying for a recording-extending sixth title, are unchanged. Australia have made one change, bringing in Charlie Anderson for Tom Campbell.

Also Read: 'Uday Saharan has that ingrained': Veteran spinner R Ashwin lauds the U19 Team captain's composure

Advertisement

It will be the third major ICC competition final between Australia and India. Australia was triumphant in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship Final for senior men's cricket in 2023. This time, the U19 Team India will try to exact revenge for the defeats. 

India U19: Uday Saharan(c), Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(wk), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari and Saumy Pandey.

Advertisement

Australia U19: Hugh Weibgen(c), Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(wk), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMillan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman and Callum Vidler.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Neena Gupta's Befitting Reply To Trolls Is Winning Hearts Online

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. White House Responds to Trump's NATO remark

    World19 minutes ago

  3. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  4. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos28 minutes ago

  5. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement