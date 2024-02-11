Advertisement

The Indian squad, led by Uday Saharan, will face the Australian team, fresh off a successful campaign. This is a dream come true for India, as they are able to extract revenge on Australia for shattering the hearts of millions of Indian cricket fans in the ODI World Cup Final. The team will go to any length to win the championship when they face the powerful Australians. Before the match, Senior side captain Rohit Sharma sent a message to the Saharan-led side.

Rohit Sharma wishes the U19 India squad well ahead of the Finale against the Aussies

The Senior Men's National Team captain, Rohit Sharma, sent out a small yet precise message for the Under-19 Team India as they clash against Australia at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni, South Africa.

While taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Rohit Sharma shared a three-worded message for the Under-19 Indian Cricket Team. On the platform, Rohit tweeted, 'Go well, boys!' ahead of the summit clash.

Go well, boys! 🇮🇳💪 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 11, 2024

Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen elected to bat against defending champions India in the final of the U-19 World Cup on Sunday. India, who are vying for a recording-extending sixth title, are unchanged. Australia have made one change, bringing in Charlie Anderson for Tom Campbell.

It will be the third major ICC competition final between Australia and India. Australia was triumphant in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship Final for senior men's cricket in 2023. This time, the U19 Team India will try to exact revenge for the defeats.

India U19: Uday Saharan(c), Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(wk), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari and Saumy Pandey.

Australia U19: Hugh Weibgen(c), Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(wk), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMillan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman and Callum Vidler.

(With PTI Inputs)