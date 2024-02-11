Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

U19 World Cup Final: Team India captain Uday Saharan reveals the game plan against rivals Australia

India's Uday Saharan underlined that the group is prepared to face Australia and that they will approach the championship match in the same manner as any other.

Pavitra Shome
India vs Australia
India vs Australia | Image:Instagram/@icc
As the Boys in Blue come off a successful campaign, India captain Uday Saharan will lead the squad against the Australian team. It is an ideal scenario as India has a chance to take revenge on the ODI World Cup Final, where Australia broke the hearts of millions of Indian cricket fans. The team will leave no stone unturned to clinch the title against the mighty Australians. Both sides will clash against each other at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni on Sunday, February 11. Before the clash, Captain Saharan has opened up on his game plans.  

Also Read: WATCH | Kavya Maran's pumped up reaction after Sunrisers Eastern Cape win back-to-back SA20 titles

Uday Saharan opens up on India's game plan ahead of summit clash 

Saharan emphasized that the team will approach the Championship match like any other and stated that they are ready to take on the Aussies. The Indian Team's goal is to win the U19 World Cup for the sixth time in history. India are the defending champions this year and are aiming to win the title for the record-sixth time. 

“We are taking this as any other game. It’s a final, if there was any other side in front of us, we would’ve played in the same fashion,” Uday Saharan mentioned as quoted by ICC.

“We were watching the game from the sidelines. We wanted to see how the game was panning out, and how competitive it was,” Captain Saharan said.

“We wanted to gauge the kind of challenges that we’d come across. We watched the ending as well in the hotel, it was a nice game with a close finish. But we’ve our plans, and we’ll execute them [in the final],” Uday Saharan added.

Also Read: India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final Live Score & Updates

India and Australia will play one another in a major ICC competition final for the third time in recent history. In senior men's cricket, Australia ended up being victorious in the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The U19 Team India will look to avenge the losses this time. The match among both teams will start at 01:30 PM IST.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

