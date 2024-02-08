Advertisement

While technology has impacted the game of cricket by immense proportions, due to which the probability of committing an error has largely been reduced to zero, yet the room for a good old-fashioned goof-up has stayed with the sport. Something similar of the sort took place during the second ODI between Australia Women and South Africa Women. In the match, a decision was referred to the 3rd umpire, who in turn suggested its take to the on-field official, but to the surprise of everyone who witnessed it, the field umpire gave a different signal than what was directed by the TV umpire.

Australia vs South Africa: A brain fade moment featuring on-field umpire

The incident transpired during the 1st innings of the game when South African women were batting and Sune Luus was in the middle. In the 24th over of the innings, Ashleigh Gardener bowled a good length delivery to the batter. Luus endeavored to work it through via. a sweep shot but missed the line of the ball and as a result, the ball met with her pads. This emanated a huge appeal from the bowler and fielders but the umpire Claire Polosak did not corroborate with the AUS team. Consequently, they sent the decision upstairs, where it was found that the impact was outside the off stump. Hence, Not Out was the official decision, but umpire Polosak signaled it out. Through, she immediately corrected herself but it was too late.

Her action emanated varied reactions on the field and also left fans on social media in splits.

When you get the call right ... but the signal wrong! 🤣🤣#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/wfZPD1Z761 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 7, 2024

As for the match, SA-W put on 229 after 50 overs in the first innings and restricted the home side to 149, winning the game by 84 runs (DLS). Marizanne Kapp became the man of the match for displaying superb all-round performance. She scored 75 with the bat and took three important scalps with the ball.

