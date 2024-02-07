English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Unbeaten India take on struggling USA in U-19 World Cup

Having already sealed a super six berth, record five-time champions India will be expected to breeze past USA in their final group game of the U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
Team India
Team India at the U-19 World Cup | Image:X/@BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 Having already sealed a super six berth, record five-time champions India will be expected to breeze past USA in their final group game of the U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

India beat Bangladesh and Ireland in their first two games and will top the group if they win against a struggling USA, a squad full of Indian Americans. The American outfit come into the game after losing both their games to Ireland and Bangladesh.

Advertisement

While Bangladesh did put the Indian batters under a bit of pressure, the Uday Saharan- led side hardly put a foot wrong against the Irishmen.

The top three teams from group A and B, and, from C and D, qualify for the super six.

Advertisement

Left-arm pacer Naman Tiwari has been impressive upfront while left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey has got the ball to turn and has been the pick of the bowlers with seven wickets in two games.

Number three Musheer Khan showed a lot of promise with a hundred against Ireland, and like his elder brother Sarfaraz, would be looking to pile on the runs.

Advertisement

Opener Arshin Kulkarni would want to get a big score under his belt going into the next stage, having made 7 and 32 in the earlier games.

Skipper Saharan has led from the front with back-to-back fifties and would want to cash in against a weaker team like the USA.

Advertisement

Sachin Dhas has played the role of a finisher well by getting the big hits towards the end of the innings.

It will be India's third consecutive game at Mangaung Oval.

Advertisement

USA will have to punch above their weight to trouble the Indians. Their batting let them down in the first two games and were all out for 105 against Ireland.

Squads: India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari USA: Amogh Arepally, Rayaan Bhagani, Aaryan Batra, Khush Bhalala, Prannav Chettipalayam, Arya Garg, Siddarth Kappa, Bhavya Mehta, Aarin Nadkarni, Manav Nayak, Parth Patel, Rishi Ramesh (c), Utkarsh Srivastava, Ateendra Subramanian, Aryaman Suri. Reserves: Arjun Mahesh, Ansh Rai, Aryan Satheesh.

Advertisement

Match starts 1.30 pm IST.

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2k People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meal in Maharashtra

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  3. Joe Root reveals England's new approach as team eschews formal meetings

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  4. Consume These Teas To Boost Your Immune System

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  5. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement