Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 23:56 IST

UNBELIEVABLE FINISH: S Sanjana hits a MASSIVE 6 on the last ball to win it for MI in WPL 2024- WATCH

WPL 2024 has started on an enthralling note. S Sanjana of Mumbai Indians held her nerves to win for Mumbai Indians on the final delivery of the match. WATCH!

Republic Sports Desk
WPL 2024
WPL 2024 | Image:RCB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
WPL 2024 kicks off in the most fascinating way possible. On Day 1 of the new season, the champions of the inaugural journey, Mumbai Indians collided with the finalists of last time, Delhi Capitals. The match-up was an evenly poised one and the result was ascertained on the final ball of the match.

Also Read | Debutant Akash Deep delighted after fulfilling late father's dream

WPL 2024: S Sanjana bludgeons the last ball to win the match for Mumbai Indians

S Sanjana of Mumbai Indians emerged as the protagonist for her side and an antagonist for Delhi Capitals. As the match went down to the wire at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Bangalore, Sanjana held her nerves to get her side past the winning line. It was 5 needed on the final ball, and facing the final ball of the match Sanjana, who was completely new to the crease, knew what to do and made the right connection to send Alice Capsey's last ball past the deep mid wicket boundary. Here's the last-ball 6 by Sanjana.

Also Read | Why did Joe Root showcase his PINKY finger after reaching his hundred?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Match Summary

Earlier in the match, Delhi Capitals attained the score of 171/5, thanks to the blistering knock of Alice Capsey and cameos from Meg Lanning (31) and Jemimah Rodrigues (42). Chasing 172, Mumbai Indians lost opener Matthews in the first over, however, much like the DC innings, they also found solidarity with the 3rd wicket partnership. For the defending champions, Harmanpreet Kaur once again stood up and was there till the penultimate delivery of the match. She held out in the same region, which was eventually cleared by Sanjana. However, she did enough to take away the player of the match award.

With that, Mumbai Indians have won the match by 5 wickets. Though it would be a tough loss to take for DC, they had their moments in the match and could have won the game as well, if not for the last ball six.

So, WPL 2024 has come to life in its first match, and a plethora of more such spectacular moments are set to follow.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 23:53 IST

