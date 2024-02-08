Advertisement

The Indian Cricket Team picked up a dominant win over the visiting Afghanistani side as they took a 1-0 lead in the T20I series. The matches will help put a perspective on the selectors' minds for the T20 World Cup to make the selection to send the best team possible. Team India stood triumphant but had to battle an extreme cold wave while playing in Mohali. Both teams dealt with significant problems due to the weather.

3 things you need to know

India defeated Afghanistan by six wickets

Mohali's temperature dropped to a single digit during the play

Both teams dealt with problems throughout the match

Axar Patel revealed to have made an odd request to the umpire while battling cold Mohali conditions

Team India star Axar Patel was instrumental for Team India in the bowling end, as he was able to take two wickets while giving out 23 runs in four overs. But the Anand-born All-Rounder had to face some challenges while bowling due to the cold weather.

To tackle the cold weather, players wore full-length shorts and sweaters, while the coaches and support staff wore caps and jackets. Patel disclosed that he tried to persuade the umpire to allow him to wear a glove in the non-throwing hand, but was rejected by the official.

"I wasn't feeling the ball, it was very cold. We knew it was winter and would be cold, but I was only thinking about my bowling, how to put pressure on them. There was a lot of dew, but I focused on my accuracy. (Maine umpire se poocha tha ki main ek haath me gloves pehen ke bowling kar lu, lekin unhone mana kar dia) I had asked the umpire if I can wear a glove in one hand, but he said no," The all-pounder said.

Team India players celebrate after taking a wicket | Image: BCCI

Team India won the first T20I match and will now aim to maintain the lead in their second match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.