Updated March 17th, 2024 at 12:40 IST

Unveiling the titans of consistency: Players to hit most 50 or plus in the IPL history

Explore IPL legends of endurance: Top players with the most 50+ scores in the history of the tournament.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Image: BCCI
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a breeding ground for cricket heroes, with records being broken on an almost daily basis. Among the several statistics that characterise the league's rich history, the total of fifties and beyond exemplifies the continuing talent of some of the game's most notable batters. As we go into IPL history, let's look for the giants of consistency who have scored the most fifties and beyond, carving their names in the league's folklore.

David Warner

David Warner has had an outstanding career, playing for both the Delhi Capitals (previously the Daredevils) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. With 65 scores of fifty or more in just 176 games, Warner's ability to anchor innings and accelerate when necessary has been critical to his team's success. His rapid strokeplay, along with an impressive strike rate of 139.91, has made him a terror for opposing bowlers.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, an established player for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, has revolutionised IPL batting since his debut in 2008. Kohli's consistency and drive for runs are unparalleled, with 50 fifties or more in 237 matches. Kohli has scored 7263 runs at an outstanding average of 37.24, cementing his place as one of the best players in IPL history.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has made an unforgettable imprint on the IPL by representing many teams throughout the years, including the Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. With 52 scores of fifty or above in 217 matches, Dhawan's exquisite strokeplay and ability to identify gaps with accuracy have been his trademarks. His total of 750 fours demonstrates his ability to pierce the field effortlessly.

AB de Villiers

The maverick South African, AB de Villiers, has enthralled fans with his audacious strokeplay and unparalleled innovation since the inception of the IPL. With 43 scores of fifty or more in 184 matches, de Villiers' ability to dismantle bowling attacks with breathtaking ease has been a sight to behold. His strike rate of 151.68 exemplifies his ability to shift gears effortlessly and turn the tide of the game in his team's favor.\

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, the star player of the Mumbai Indians and formerly of the Deccan Chargers, has been a pillar of his team's batting order for more than a decade. Sharma's knack for hitting huge runs on the biggest stage has been his signature, with 43 fifty-plus scores in 243 outings. His ability to build innings gradually and accelerate when necessary has been critical to the Mumbai Indians' success throughout the years.

To summarise, these records not only show the individual genius of these batters, but also highlight the rich tapestry of talent that the IPL has fostered throughout time. As the league evolves, one thing stays constant: these cricketing heavyweights' unflinching quest of perfection, which continues to push the limits of possible with each innings they play. The IPL 2024 will be starting on March 22, 2024.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 12:40 IST

